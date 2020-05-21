Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL RESULT IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. MANY AREAS OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN, RESULTING IN INCREASED FLOW IN CREEKS AND STREAMS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 2-5 INCHES WILL LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOOD AND MINOR FLOODING ON MAIN STEM RIVERS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW- LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&