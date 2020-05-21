GREENSBORO Stanley Archibald "Archie" McBee, 91, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

