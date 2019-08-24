AUGUST 27, 1924 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Edith Riley McBee, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold McBee. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Frances Houston, Margaret Brafford and brother Bill Riley. A funeral service will be held at Eller Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday, August 25 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Bruce Vaughn, Rev. Michael Jones and Rev. J.S. Bud Parrish, officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Edith was born August 27, 1924 in Greensboro, the daughter of William and Maggie Riley. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Karen Newkirk and husband Brad, grandchildren Ryan Newkirk and wife Jenni, Tyler Newkirk and wife Jennifer, great-grandchildren Kinsleigh, Addison, Landry, Meredith and Parker. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Esther Streater and brother-in-law Archie McBee. Edith was a gifted woman in many ways. She was known for her warm and gracious smile, heartfelt love for everyone and a sweet and humble spirit. She was thrilled to have the privilege of being grandmother to her two grandsons and her five great-grandchildren. Her passion for life was driven by her deep devotion to and relationship with the Lord. She was faithful and passionate in her faith, reflecting her love for Christ in her interactions with her family, friends and those she encountered that had need. She was a life-long member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church where she served faithfully. She had a deep love for children, music and helping others. She also loved to bake and was well known for her delicious pecan tarts and pound cakes. The family is deeply grateful for the love and wonderful care provided by her caregivers, Joyce, Suzanne, Tiffany, Robin, Tabitha, Deborah, Myranda and Comfort Keepers. Additionally, we are exceedingly thankful for the care provided by Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, particularly Renee, Melanie, Bonnie, John and Dr. Feldmann. Edith was blessed with exceptional physicians including Dr. Stacy Burns, Dr. Karen Gould, Dr. Hope Gruber, Dr. William Hopper, Dr. Gregg Taylor and Dr. Karol Wolicki. The family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1124 Walnut Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel 515 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
