JANUARY 15, 1925 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Mr. Joseph Harold McBane passed away at Well-Spring Retirement Center on October 25, 2019 at the age of 94. A native of Greensboro, he was the son of Edgar Holt and Pearl Younts McBane. He was a member of the First Friends Meeting, educated in the Greensboro public school system and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, a Corinthian Lodge member and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, former Jaycee, past president of the Gate City Kiwanis Club, member of the Greensboro Country Club and President of McBane-Brown, Inc. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Frances Ashcraft McBane and son J. Lee McBane. He is survived by his son Bryan Ashcraft and wife Lisa McBane, grandson Holt Ashcraft McBane and granddaughter Kate Woollett McBane all of Greensboro, NC. The family would like to thank the Staff at Well-Spring Skilled Care Unit for their care and compassion. There will be a private graveside service. Memorials can be made to First Friends Meeting or Well-Spring Retirement Community. Fobis & Dick Funeral Service N. Elm Street is assisting the family. Online concolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St.
