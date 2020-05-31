GREENSBORO Kerry Dean McArthur, 46, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Church Street Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Service information
Jun 2
Visitation
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
12:00PM-1:30PM
Church Street Baptist Church
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Church Street Baptist Church
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.