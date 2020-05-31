GREENSBORO Kerry Dean McArthur, 46, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Church Street Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Kerry McArthur, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
Church Street Baptist Church
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
2:00PM
Church Street Baptist Church
3113 N. Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries