SEPTEMBER 27, 1943 - OCTOBER 1, 2019 Gwendolyn McAllister went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 by Rev. Darryl Aaron. Gwen was born in Fayetteville, NC and attended Fayetteville State University, where she met and married her spouse of 44 years, Douglas McAllister Sr. Both were exceptional educators in Guilford County and Gwen was the recipient of numerous awards for her outstanding ability as well as her incredible commitment to community service. That dedication to community service led her to create and lead Women Workforce Web, a non-profit designed to assist with the education and job placement for women in our community. Gwen was an active church member, a dedicated family woman, and an incredible friend who will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Gwen is survived by her children, Douglas and Gael McAllister, her siblings Jeffrey, Barry, and Lynell Peaten, her grandaughters Gwen and Nancy, and countless friends whose lives were made better by her presence. She will be greatly missed. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home will be assisting the McAllister family with their final arrangements.
