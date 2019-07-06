BROWN SUMMIT Bobbye Hardy McAlister, 78, formerly of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home, Memorial graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday July 8, 2019, in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Mary Stallings Hardy and had lived in Rockingham County most of her life. She was a retired employee of Burlington Industries Reidsville Drapery Plant with 37 years of service, but her life was defined by her fierce love of her children and grandchildren. A member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband Curtis L. McAlister, five brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her sons: Michael Dwayne McAlister and wife Wendy of Raleigh, and David Lowell McAlister and wife Danette of Gibsonville, four grandchildren: Justin McAlister, Devon McAlister, Matt McAlister, and Erica McAlister. The family will see friends at the residence. Memorials may be sent to: the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 686, Reidsville, NC 27323-0686. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
