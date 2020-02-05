Michael Jerome McAdoo, Sr., 69, passed away February 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Power House of Deliverance Garden Cathedral, 1800 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Friday at Lakeview Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories, beloved wife of 49 years, Overseer Brenda McAdoo; loving children, Madeline McAdoo, Melonie Mithcell and Michael Mitchell; one grandson; mother, Mrs. Clara Dockery, all of Greensboro, NC, and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Michael J. McAdoo, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
McAdoo, Sr., Michael J.
