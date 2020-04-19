GREENSBORO Leola McAdoo, 59, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro from 12-5. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

