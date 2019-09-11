Charlie Homer McAdoo, Jr., known as ''Chick,'' passed away on September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 Bessemer Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 at 1 p.m. on September 12, 2019. Charlie is survived by one son, Kenneth Miller, Sr., three sisters, Lynda Kimber, Marlene and Vera McAdoo. Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., in Salisbury, NC on Friday, September 13, 2019. Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the family.

