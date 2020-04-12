MCADOO, DORIS RITTER GREENSBORO DORIS JEAN RITTER McAdoo, 90, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence. Born November 4, 1929, in Greensboro, Doris was the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Grace Edna Ammons Ritter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Monroe McAdoo, and her son-in-law Edward Lee Herndon, Jr. Doris was a lifelong resident of Greensboro and was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church. She was retired from Western Electric. Doris is survived by two daughters, Pam Young and husband, Jim, of Elon, and Lynne Herndon, of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Ryan Young and wife, Kelly, Kara Solomon and husband, Jon, Victoria "Tori" Herndon, and Edward "Tripp" Herndon, III; three great grandchildren, Aubrey, Fletcher and Cooper; and a brother, Jacky Ritter and wife, Patsy, of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Hazel McAdoo and Gwen Jones; and many special nieces and nephews. A private interment will take place at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Tom Clymer. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AuthoraCare Collective (hospice), 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405, or to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 Sixteenth St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point
