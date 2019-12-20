Reidsville Stanley Lacy Mc Laughlin, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21 at Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2166 Grooms Road. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
