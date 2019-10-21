MAYODAN Samuel Howard Mays, 80, died Friday, October 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ayersville Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.