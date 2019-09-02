AUGUST 14, 1952 - AUGUST 30, 2019 Reidsville: Landon Eugene "Gene" Mays, 67, went home to be with The Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Tuck and Rev. Ryan Crowder officiating. The burial will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Gene was born in Rockingham County to Betty Paschal Mays and the late Landon Shields "Bob" Mays. He retired from Lorillard Tobacco with over 30 years of service. Gene was knowledgeable in many things and if he didn't know how to do something, just like his father, he would learn. He loved to fly and hang around with his airport buddies. Most of all, he loved his family. He was there by his daddy's side during his battle with cancer. He then stepped into the role of caregiver for his mama. After the passing of his brother-in-law, he became the rock his sister needed. Our hearts are broken by his sudden passing, but we have peace knowing he is in heaven with our Daddy. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Norman; paternal grandparents, John and Myrtle Mays as well as his maternal grandparents, Sidney and Erma Paschal In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Phyllis Mays Norman; brother, Michael Mays (Dalphene); nieces, Milicent Mays Hooper (David), Michaela Mays Matolka (Cole); nephew, Ethan Mays; great nephew, Braedyn Hooper; great niece, Avery Hooper and a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County at PO Box 281, Wentworth NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.