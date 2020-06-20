FEBRUARY 15, 1949 - JUNE 18, 2020 Betty Kimmel Mayo passed away on June 18, 2020 at her home in Greensboro after a courageous battle with cancer. Betty was born on February 15, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to Lewis and Betty Kimmel. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Roger Kimmel. She is survived by her husband Ken Mayo of the home; her son Richard Brickley, wife Tamara and granddaughters Grace and Caroline of Richmond, VA; her daughter Carico Vass, husband Phillip and grandson Charles of Richmond, VA; her son Daniel Mayo, wife Michelle, granddaughter Lillian and grandson Bennett of Wilmington, NC; and her son, Patrick Mayo, Salina Montgomery and grandson Keegan and granddaughter Keira of Puyallup, WA; and very many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Betty will be sorely missed by many. Most recently Betty had served as the assistant director of the North Carolina Agricultural Mediation Program and the Farm Virginia mediation program. She was a wonderfully warm, outgoing person who never met a stranger and was active in youth programs to include youth soccer and Boy Scouts in the Greensboro area and most recently was involved with disadvantaged youths as a North Carolina guardian ad litem court advocate. A celebration of life for Betty will be held once it is safe for all to attend and invitations will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice at the AuthoraCare Collective in Greensboro. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm is serving the Mayo family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.