JANUARY 27, 1945 - AUGUST 21, 2019 JAMESTOWN - Suzanne Roe Maynard, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Springfield, Tennessee and raised by her late mother, Sue Smith Roe, after her father, Frank C. Roe, died serving as a U.S. Army flight officer in World War II. Suzanne graduated from Springfield High School where she was known for her beauty, kindness to all, and positive outlook. While she attended Tennessee Tech University, she met the love of her life, her husband, Jerry Maynard. Their true and selfless love for each other and their faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior continued to grow and deepen throughout their 54 years of marriage. Suzanne inspired her family and others who knew her with her tender and caring nature, her thoughtfulness and encouragement of others, her deep spiritual faith, and her great love for her family. After completing her BA at Kennesaw State College, she spent several years working in accounting prior to her illness. Known as Zanna to her grandchildren, she filled family gatherings and special occasions with delicious food, kind and encouraging words, thoughtful and caring gestures, and imaginative activities. She is survived by her son, Chris Maynard and wife Janice; her daughter Michelle DeGraff and husband, David; her daughter Sherri Grant and husband, Chris; six grandchildren; her brother, Cliff Roe; aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our profound gratitude to the friends, family, and doctors who have supported Suzanne and our family through the years. We will be forever grateful for the kindness and support of so many over such an extended period of time. A visitation will be held on August 25 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410 and a memorial service will be held at the same location on August 26 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne's memory to any of the following: Solve ME/CFS Initiative, 5455 Wiltshire Blvd., Ste. 1903, Los Angeles, CA 90036-4241; Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; Deep River Church of Christ, P.O. Box 16400, High Point, NC 27261. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
