REIDSVILLE, NC George Donnell Maynard passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Reidsville, NC, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.
REIDSVILLE, NC George Donnell Maynard passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Elm Grove Baptist Church in Reidsville, NC, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.