GREENSBORO Willie D. Mayhand, 92, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m., Monday, March 9 at St. Stephen UCC, 1000 Gorrell St. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens, 5710 Riverdale Dr., Jamestown. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Mayhand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries