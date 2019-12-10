DECEMBER 19, 1920 - DECEMBER 7, 2019 Burlington, NC Ida Lynn Griswold May, "Muggy," passed away on December 7, at the Hospice Home. She was born December 19, 1920 to the late JW and Viola Thomas Griswold. She was married to the late Roland F. May. They were foster parents for 22 years for the Children's Home Society of NC and cared for more than 120 infants and children. She moved from Greensboro 10 years ago to be close to her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tanya Aycock, and her 4 older sisters: Mozelle, Estelle, Monteen, Catherine. She is survived by her daughter, Tootie Kornegay (Bob); son, William F. May; grandchildren, Dee Newnam (Scott), Danielle McLaughlin (Frank), Matthew Aycock (Shannon), Renee Oliver (Jay); and nine great-grandchildren. A burial service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 11, 2091 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Elon on December 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 101 East Gate Drive, Elon, NC 27244. Thank you, Blakey Hall staff and residents, for your friendship, hugs, words of encouragement, kindness and especially prayers and hymns! Hospice thank you for your unending love, care, guidance and expertise. We couldn't have made it to our destination without your whole team! Online condolences may be made through www.haenslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.