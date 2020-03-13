Daniel Lynn May, 53, was born on April 3, 1966 and passed away unexpectedly on March 7th, 2020 near his home in Mooresville while pursuing his recent passion of running. He was preceded in death by his father, Garland May, and his mother, Yvonne May. Dan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Natalie; daughters, Lauren and Jennifer; sister, Beth May; father-in-law, Archie Clewis; sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Tami Roth; nephews, Jon and Ryan Roth; and first cousin, Larry Coble and wife Ellen. A native of southeastern Guilford County, Dan was a 1984 graduate of Southeast Guilford High School. While at Southeast Guilford, Dan was an outstanding student and avid athlete, having participated on the state champion football team in the fall of 1983. Following high school graduation, Dan attended N.C. State University on an Aubrey Lee Brooks scholarship and graduated in 1989 with a degree in industrial engineering. He later earned a master's in business administration from the Bryan School of Business, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, in 1994. He spent his working career in healthcare consulting, administering large scale healthcare projects around the United States. Since late 2011, Dan was employed by Huron Consulting Group, most recently as managing director. In 2018, while at Huron, he was recognized as one of the nation's "Top 25 Consultants" for excellence in healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. at The Cove Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Will Kranz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston SC 29401. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the May family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Service information
Mar 14
Receiving Friends
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Cove Church
197 Langtree Road
Mooresville, NC 28117
197 Langtree Road
Mooresville, NC 28117
Guaranteed delivery before the Receiving Friends begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
The Cove Church
197 Langtree Road
Mooresville, NC 28117
197 Langtree Road
Mooresville, NC 28117
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
