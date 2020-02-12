AUGUST 19, 1934 - FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Gibsonville - Clarence Russell May, 85 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Alamance County and the husband of 62 years to Martha Sutton May, who survives. Clarence retired from Chandler Concrete in Greensboro. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gibsonville and the Builder's Sunday School Class. He served as deacon, chairman for the Deacon Board and RA leader for many years at the church. Clarence was a US Navy veteran and he enjoyed vegetable gardening and spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Martha Sutton May of the home; daughter, Melanie Gray and husband, Garry of Whitsett; sons, Russell May of Gibsonville and Barry May and fiancée, Sharmin Hodge of Gibsonville; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Doby of Gibsonville and bothers, Larry May and wife, Linda of McLeansville, Gary May and wife Linda of Gibsonville and Gene May of Asheville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell M. May and Elsie Loy May; brother, James "Jimmy" May. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gibsonville by Rev. J. D. Weed. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park with military honors by the US Navy. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gibsonville, 221 Piedmont Avenue, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
