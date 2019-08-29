MAY 2, 1937 - AUGUST 26, 2019 Mary Ann Osborne Maxwell, 82, of Greensboro went home to be with the Lord August 26, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 1 p.m., August 31, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Services Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Coltrane Osborne and Bessie Love Mowery Osborne; husband of over 55 years, Robert Walter Maxwell; son, James "Jim" Maxwell; and 2 brothers, Carl Coltrane Osborne, Jr. and Herman Lorenzo Osborne. Those left to cherish her memory include son, W. Russell Maxwell (Tanya); daughter, Patricia Owens (Keith); sister and best friend, Mary Jewell Moore; special niece, Mary Elizabeth Moore; 9 grandchildren, Jessica Maxwell (Jeff), Courtney Toller (Justin), Katherine Maxwell McCombs (Josh), Bobby Maxwell, W. Neal Maxwell, JR Maxwell, Jordan Owens, and Madison Owens; 2 great-grandsons, Trace and Tucker; treasured neighbors, Tony Griffin and Frankie Smith; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and beloved friends in Christ from 16th Street Baptist Church. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
