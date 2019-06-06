GIBSONVILLE Mildred Irene Duncan Mauldin, 87, of Gibsonville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Liberty, NC. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 11 until 11:30 a.m. Loflin Funeral Home, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Cecil "Bill" Duncan and Mary Ann Elizabeth Westmoreland Duncan and was also preceded in death by her husband, James Mauldin, and brother, Charlie Duncan. Surviving is her daughter, Peggy Lynne Loy and her husband, Edward; son, John Thompson and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren: Becky Randall and her husband, Randy, Sarah Layton and her husband, Chris, Gavin Thompson, Brandon Thompson and his wife, Kimberly, and Blake Thompson and his wife, Madison; great-grandchildren, Matthew Randall, Joshua Randall, Olivia Layton, Sadie Layton, Tanner Thompson, Annabelle Thompson and Liam Thompson. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Mauldin family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.