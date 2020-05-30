OCTOBER 1, 1933 - MAY 28, 2020 Martha Jean Maulden, 86, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a long-fought battle of leukemia (CLL). A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m., at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road with Pastor Brenda Newman and Rev. Nick Scandale officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will lie in state from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Jean was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 1, 1933, to the late Louie London and Pauline Baldwin Maulden. She grew up in Greensboro where she was a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist church and graduated Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) in 1952. She attended Greensboro Division of Guilford College (now GTCC), earning several business education certificates. She began her career with the Greensboro Public Schools, working at Irving Park Elementary School and the Maintenance Department for a period of sixteen years, after which she went to work for the Atlantic Coast Conference, remaining there thirty and one-half years until her retirement in December 1998. After retirement she did substitute work with the ACES program for the Guilford County School system, working mostly at Morehead and Lindley Elementary schools. During her spare time, she played golf at the now closed Green Valley Golf course in the Sunsetters group. She continued with golf while at the ACC office until her retirement. After retirement she traveled all over the United States, Italy, Venice, Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii. She was active in several business organizations. Most recently she was involved in the national Red Hat Society, being a member, treasurer and Queen Mother of the Jazzy Dollies Chapter in Greensboro. She served on the board of directors for the Hamilton Village Home Owners Association, holding the offices of secretary, vice president and president. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Maulden Middleton. Surviving are her three children Cynthia Marie Gray (Jake) of Kernersville, NC, Natalie Gail Burdo (John), and Eric Thomas Patton (Donna) of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren, Allison Gail Burdo Brown (Chad) of Chambersburg, PA, Emily Jean Burdo (Adam Gordon) of Kernersville, NC, Deborah Louise Alford (Keven Spargo) of Asheville, NC, Phillip Glenn Alford (Amber) of Swannanoa, NC, and Blair Victoria Patton of Greensboro, NC; great-grandchildren, John Robert Horsey, Aiden Alford Spargo, Corianne LeShure Brown, Emma Jean Gordon, Miles Carter Alford and her brother-in-law Don H. Middleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Maulden family with arrangements. Please share a fond memory or your condolences by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
