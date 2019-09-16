William Mack Matthews, 86, of Burlington, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A native of Alamance County, Mr. Matthews was the husband of Carole Nicholson Matthews and the son of the late Alfred Glenn Matthews and the late Ethel Stout Matthews. Mr. Matthews was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving from 1955 to 1957 and is a retired pharmaceutical sales representative and insurance agent. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a baseball player. Mr. Matthews is a member of Davis Street United Methodist Church where he was a long-time member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Chancel Choir. He was active with Barber Shop Choral groups in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. In addition to his wife, Carole, of the home, Mr. Matthews is survived by two daughters, Martha Matthews Denny and husband, Mark, of Burlington, Caroline Elizabeth Matthews Major and husband, Kent, of Tomball, TX; his son, William Grant Matthews, of the home, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Nicholson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Matthews Chandler and brother-in-law, Giles Nicholson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington. Other times they will be at the residence. A funeral service will held Wednesday, at 2:00 PM in Davis Street United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Alamance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Davis Street United Methodist Church, 606 E Davis St, Burlington, NC 27215. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
