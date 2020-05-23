GREENSBORO Thelma Matthews, 88, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 23 at Church St. Baptist Church, 3113 N. Church St. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel is assisting the family.
Service information
May 23
Interment
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
