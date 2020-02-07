FEBRUARY 12, 1949 - FEBRUARY 3, 2020 Rachael Satterfield Matthews, 70, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Guilford College United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Mrs. Matthews was born February 12, 1949 in Halifax, Virginia to the late Ray and Christine Nethery Satterfield. She received her BS degree from Central Wesleyan College and her master's degree from Clemson University. She had a long career with South Carolina Governor's School and was currently working with the High Point Housing Authority. Rachael was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church, as well as Cardinal and Sedgefield Country Clubs, where she played golf and tennis. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Greg Matthews, two sons: Derek Compton of Waynesboro, VA, J. Greg Matthews, IV of Greensboro, NC; stepdaughter, Anna Catherine Matthews of Charlottesville, VA; sister, Christine Lowery of Alton, VA and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association of NC, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Matthews family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Matthews, Rachael Satterfield
