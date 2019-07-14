OCTOBER 5, 1930 - JULY 10, 2019 Ms. Phyllis Hedrick Matthews, 88, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hospice Home at High Point after being in declining health for three years. Ms. Matthews was born October 5, 1930 in High Point, NC. She was the daughter of the late E.K. and Lela Lowder Hedrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia H. Kivett and brother, Kieffer Hedrick. She retired from Moses Cone Hospital in 1994 after 25 years of service. Ms. Matthews was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Greensboro, where she enjoyed her church family. Surviving are one daughter, Ramona M. Gardner of the home; one son, James L. Matthews, and wife Angie; grandson, Lindsay Matthews; great-grandchild, Sklyar Matthews; and special niece and nephew, Joyce and Craig Kivett. Ms. Matthews spent her retirement years at the family beach home and gardening at her residence. Per her request, there will be no formal service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont and Grace United Methodist Church of Greensboro, NC. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.