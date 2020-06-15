JUNE 4, 1958 - JUNE 7, 2020 Ms. Peggy M. Matthews died Sunday June 7, 2020 in her residence. Visitation and viewing for Ms. Matthews will be 11:00 am - 12:30 pm, Monday June 15, 2020 at Hinnant Funeral Service Chapel, 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Greensboro, NC. Hinnant Funeral Serivce is assisting the Matthews family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

