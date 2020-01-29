BROWNS SUMMIT John Matthews, 90, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday January 29 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, Lambeth Chapel, 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro.

To send flowers to the family of John Matthews, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Chapel
300 West Wendover Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home
300 West Wendover Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries