Frances Edith Hall Matthews, age 99, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020. Frances Edith Matthews was born Dec. 26, 1920 and departed this life on May 21, 2020. She will be celebrating her 100th birthday in the presence of Her Lord and Savior. Edith lived an active and independent life as a widow for 30 years. She looked forward to a heavenly reunion with her late husband, Milton R. Matthews. In addition to her husband, Edith was preceded in death by her parents James and Sallie Edith Hall, sisters: Margaret Golding, Mary Cochran, and brother, James Hall. Edith is survived by her children who she deeply loved; Randy Matthews (Carol) and Resa Spencer (Larry), and grandchildren Matthew Spencer, Elizabeth Davis, and Bryan Matthews. She is also survived by sister, Jean Johnson, nieces Ann Yow Hunt, Linda Harris, Anita Hemphill, and many other nieces and nephews. Her loyal friends Jerry and Joy, Margaret, Mary, Bobby, MC and Claudia were truly a blessing to her. Memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Benjamin Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27408 or In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357. A private graveside service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
