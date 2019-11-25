MARCH 22, 1939 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Donnie Lee Matthews, 80, of Eden passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Immanuel Friends Church. Interment will follow in Danview Cemetery. Donnie was born on March 22, 1939 a son of Buster Matthews and Evelyn Holly Matthews, both deceased. He was a graduate of Tri-City High School and played guard on the 1957 High School basketball championship team. He was an Army veteran and served in Korea. Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Matthews of the home; sister, Velma Rickman of McLeansville; special nephew, Charles "Chuck" Joyce, Jr.; special niece and great niece, Kelly and Ella Joyce; sister-in-law, Kitty Matthews; nephew, Doug Matthews of Eden; niece, Rinda Loftis and husband Kenny of Reidsville and several other great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Matthews and his in-laws, E.L. "Tee" and Mildred Knowles. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 25, 2019 from 5 until 7pm at Boone and Cooke Funeral Home and other times at the home of Dorrie Coleman, 1202 Carolina Ave, Eden, NC 27288. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to Immanuel Friends Church, 502 S, Fieldcrest Road, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offer to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone and Cooke, Inc PO box 184 Eden, NC 27288
