Bonnie Lee Jessup Matkins, 75, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 23, at Chatham Memorial Park located at 13260 US-64, NC 27344 in Siler City at 1 p.m. Prior to the service, a visitation will be held at Triad Cremation and Funeral Service located at 2110 Veasley Street in Greensboro, NC 27407 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be posted at www.triadfuneralservice.com.

