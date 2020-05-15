SEPTEMBER 3, 1929 - MAY 10, 2020 Leonard A. Matier, Sr., 90, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Alamance. The visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The graveside will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at McLeansville First Baptist Church, 5920 J. L. Martin Drive, McLeansville, NC at 2 p.m. He was a faithful member of the McLeansville First Baptist Church and a deacon emeritus. Leonard is survived by his brother, Aaron Matier of Redford, Michigan; children Elaine Cartledge (Billy) of Columbia, SC, Peggy Matier, Charles Matier (Nadine), Ervin Matier, Dennis Matier, Kelvin Matier (Karen), all of Greensboro, NC, and Sandra Matier of the home;10 grandchildren, Dr. Kendria Cartledge Cooper (Deshawn), Patrice Buchanan (Marquis), NaShet Clay (Terrance), Kimberly Cartledge, Tashana Matier, Clairessa Matier, Amber Haith, Kayla Matier, Melody Walker, and Dennis Matier Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, 9 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
