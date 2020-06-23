APRIL 10, 1933 - JUNE 22, 2020 Mrs. Viola Toth Mathews, 87, passed away June 22, 2020 at Beacon Place. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. She was born April 10, 1933, and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her husband, David Franklin Mathews, Sr.; son, Sonny Mathews; daughter, Karen Mathews; grandddaughter, Sara Wray; and two brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Wray (Tim); son, Steve Mathews; grandchildren, Ashlea (Justin), Stephenie (Stephen), Greg (Miranda), Joseph, Kelli (J.P.); and seven great-grandchildren. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Mathews family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service
