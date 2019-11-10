JANUARY 15, 1961 - NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Karen Diane Mathews of High Point passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home due to health complications. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on January 15, 1961 to David "Frank" and Viola Mathews. Karen was preceded in death by her father, her brother Sonny Mathews, and her niece, Sara Wray. She is survived by her mother, her sister Cindy Wray, her brother Steve Mathews, and her son, Gregory Spillers. Karen was a free-spirit, who loved animals, making new friends, dancing, and Carolina beaches. Following her wishes, no memorial service is to be held. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.