EDEN Blane Massey, 83, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10-10:45) at Fair Funeral Home before proceeding to the grave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries