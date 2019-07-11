Mrs. Gloria Maruzzella passed away peacefully in Ashton Place Health & Rehabilitation on July 4, 2019, in Greensboro, NC at the age of 93. Gloria was born January 28, 1926, in New York, NY to Antoinette and Gregory Montana. Gloria lived an amazing life centered around love and family. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of a home-cooked meal and coffee and cookies shared with a visit from friends and family. Gloria is survived by her treasured son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Kaye Maruzzella of Greensboro, NC, her dear sister, Yola Palermo of Dover Plains, NY, her adoring granddaughter, Laura Maruzzella of Greensboro, NC, and her cherished grandson, Greg and wife Erin Maruzzella of Colorado Springs, CO. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Cyril Maruzzella, and her precious brother, Anthony Montana. A memorial mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A reception will be held at the residence of Laura Maruzzella following the services. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gloria's life. Advantage Funerals and Cremations of Greensboro is assisting the family.
