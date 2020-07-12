MARTIN, WILLIAM PENN MARCH 23, 1942 - JULY 2, 2020 William Penn Martin 3/23/42 -7/2/20 passed away at his home in Frisco, North Carolina from chronic, acute COPD with complications suffered by a stroke. Penn was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, son of William Thomas Martin and Faye Tolley Martin who proceeded him in death as well as his younger brother Thomas Randolph Martin. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Freddie Anne Davis; his four children William Penn Martin II, Ruth Colgan (Phil), Eden Martin (Derrick Wilkes), Aaron Martin (Kristen); Grandchildren Nitya Brorson (Andy), Zachary and Quinn Wilkes, Sydney, Cade, Aiden and Harrison Smith Martin, Austin and Tyler Colgan; many loving In-laws, nieces and nephews and loyal dogs Willie, Bro and Mavis Jane. Penn's faith, strength and joy in life was derived from his belief in a higher power and the love of his family and close friends. Penn's passion for blues music led him to become a founding member of The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society in Greensboro. Holding various leadership roles he helped steer the organization in revitalizing and expanding live blues music and the appreciation of local and national artists in the Piedmont area of NC. After many years of working as a carpenter and co-owning his own construction business in Greensboro, Penn and Freddie sold their family home and retired to their beloved sanctuaries in the Blue Ridge Mountains of NC and Hatteras Island NC. It is in these places he found peace and comfort and celebrated a simple life surrounded by natural beauty and serenity. There will be no services held at this time. Contributions to The Greensboro Urban Ministry, Pinetop Perkins Foundation, Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, your local Hospice or a charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated by his family. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
