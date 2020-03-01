OCTOBER 30, 1957 - FEBRUARY 26, 2020 Ted Scott Martin found his peace on February 26, 2020 at his home in Summerfield, NC. Ted was born to the late Henry Martin and Flora Ashcraft Martin on October 30, 1957. He married the love of his life, Victoria Walter, on June 6, 1986 and together they enjoyed their children John P. Fields, James Fields, Ruth Holdaway, Rebekah Nowak, Martha Carlson, and Henry S. Martin. Ted "Paw Paw" and Victoria "Maw Maw" have 15 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who he considered his own kids. Paw Paw is survived by his wife, Vicky, 2 sisters Rebecca Sabin and Aleisa Southern, his children and several more loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter Braylyn Grace McGee. Paw Paw was a man who lived a simple life and had a heart of gold. He loved immediate family and distant relatives all the same. Even nieces and nephews were considered his kids, and their kids his grandkids. Ted showed love and received love from his vast extended family. The family will receive friends at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale on Thursday, March 5, beginning at 12 p.m. until the service begins at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery, with a time of fellowship following. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 US Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 US Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
