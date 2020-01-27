OCTOBER 1, 1924 - JANUARY 25, 2020 Ruth Minter Martin, 95, passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Hospital in Eden. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, January 28, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Lawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, 6-8 pm, at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence of 1024 Lawson Street in Eden. Mrs. Martin was born October 1, 1924 in Leaksville, NC, to the late John Minter and Ella Flannagan Minter. She worked for over 30 years with Fieldcrest Mills as a weaver and was member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Eden. She is survived by her son, Bailey R. Pratt, Jr. of Eden; step-daughter Ruth McCollum of Eden; step-sons Thomas Martin of Eden and Homer Martin of Tennessee; 3 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren; and brother Irvin Minter of Eden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy J. Martin; sisters, Brooksie Shorter, Edna Smith, Gaynell Christley, Georgia Evans, Nila Goad, Helen McClintock, Irvine Russell. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd.
