JULY 22, 1919 - JULY 10, 2109 GREENSBORO, NC Ruth H. Martin, 99, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away July 10, 2019. A life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. July 20 at the Forbis & Dick Funeral Home chapel, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro. If you visited local flea markets regularly, you might have seen Ruth in her element a petite, blue-eyed beauty with a blonde pageboy haircut. The acquisition of two antique clocks in the 1960s set her ticking, and she became an enthusiastic collector of Raggedy Ann dolls, pie birds, tractor seats, potato mashers, and Red Goose shoe paraphernalia, to name a few. Ruth was an accomplished watercolorist, winning first prize in the High Point Fine Art Guild's winter 1992 show for her painting of a smiling pig. Her happiest moment as an artist came in 1999 with a showing of her work at The Saltbox in Greensboro. Born in Stony Point, N.C., Ruth came to Greensboro to study business at what is now UNCG. She was married to noted photographer Carol W. Martin, owner of Martin's Studio, from 1939 until his death in 1993. Survivors include her children Sandi Maness; Nancy Moser; Mimi Strandberg and husband John; Julia Pilson and husband Dale; Jim Martin and husband Nick Parham; grandchildren Darrow Maness, Martin Maness, Marcy Pinnix, Stafford Moser, Jace Strandberg, Kathleen Welte, Penn Strandberg, Julia Strandberg, Junius Moore, Margaret Almond, and Garland Moore; 14 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sisters Doris Martin and Frankie Joyce. The family is grateful to the Arboretum Heritage Greens staff and the Greensboro hospice for taking great care of Ruth. The family will greet visitors in the chapel starting at 1 p.m. before the 2 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 1118 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
