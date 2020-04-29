DECEMBER 2, 1970 - APRIL 23, 2020 Melissa Joy Martin, 49, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. A native of Guilford County, Joy was born on December 2, 1970 to Leland Cantrell and the late Kay Cantrell. She graduated from Western Guilford High School and later graduated from UNCG. She was an outstanding devoted mother and wife who always put her family first. Joy was also a trusted friend and wonderful cook. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church where she served as the church office administrator, and was active in Sunday School, Mission trips and children's ministries. Joy was an active parent in the PTSO-SLT at Southeast Guilford High School. She is survived by her husband Stephen Martin; her children, Noah and Abby Martin; her father, Leland Cantrell and wife Joyce; her brother, Kerry Cantrell; her step-brother, Peter Lawrence; her step-sister, Robyn Bergamasco; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Steve Martin and Shirley Martin; as well as her support team, Karen Farlow, Susan Smith and Susan Eubanks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, 4834 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
