JANUARY 30, 1932 - JULY 6, 2019 Mary Murphy Martin, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Brighton Gardens. Mary was born on January 30, 1932, in Guilford County, the daughter of John Robert and Helen Carter Murphy. She worked with the JC Penny Company in sales for many years. When she lost her husband at an early age, she raised four children and provided them with a loving home. She enjoyed crafts and time spent at the beach. She also served as a caregiver to her mother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1973, and her son, David Martin. She is survived by her daughters: Cathy Goodman (Don) of Jamestown, NC, Susan Davis (Keith) of Charlotte, NC, Stacy Martin of Greensboro, NC; sister, Ann Teague of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
