MADISON Mrs. Kelly Diane (Krahn) Martin, born on June 16, 1963 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Loah Lee Krahn and Morten Ben Krahn, passed away at age 56 on July 3, 2019 in Madison, North Carolina. Kelly graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1981 and attended BYU and LDS Business College. Kelly was the beloved wife of Dustan C. Martin. They were married on November 11, 1989, in the Salt Lake Temple, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy D. Cummins; and grandfather, Harold A. Peterson. Kelly is survived by her parents; son, Kenneth P. Martin; daughters, Darcy C. Martin, Kalena S. Martin, and Diana L. Martin; brothers, Lowell B. Krahn, M. Gregg Krahn, and John M. Krahn; and sisters, Lisa D. Jones and Aundria L. Schreiner. Kelly loved music; she played the violin, piano, and other instruments; quilting, watercolor painting, making homemade greeting cards, wildlife photography, and genealogy. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served as a full time missionary in the Toronto, Canada Mission from 1984 to 1985. She also served in many other capacities at church, often in the Primary as a teacher and playing piano; she was a Ward organist; and a Sunday school teacher. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral services, officiated by Bishop Dustan C. Martin, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 State Hwy 14, Eden, North Carolina on July 6th. The visitation will be at 12:00 pm. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison is handling arrangements, 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, 336-427-0205.
