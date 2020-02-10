STONEVILLE Gerald "Jake" Martin, 72, died Friday, February 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday February 11, 6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, NC with visitation held one hour prior at the funeral home. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025

