MARTIN, FRANCES FULP NOVEMBER 9, 1937 - MARCH 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Marie Fulp Martin, 82, of 152 Fulp Sawmill Road in Stoneville, announces her passing on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at her home. A funeral service was held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 7th at 7pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. A graveside burial will be held on Sunday, March 8th, 2pm at the Fulp Family Cemetery in Stoneville, NC. Other times the family will receive friends at the home of Jerry Martin, 170 Fulp Sawmill Road, Stoneville, NC. Frances was born November 9, 1937 in Stoneville, NC where she lived her entire life. She was a devoted employee of Fulp Lumber Company for many years and was a beloved mother and grandmother. Frances was the daughter of the late Homer Franklin Fulp and Lucinda Robertson Fulp and step-daughter of Katie Grogan Fulp. She is survived by five children; Patricia Shields (Stuart) of Danville, VA, Stephen Martin (Cindy) of Mayodan, NC, Jerry Martin (Sandy) of Stoneville, NC, Jason Martin of Stoneville, NC and Vickie Layne (Keith) of Eden, NC; three grandchildren; Katie Louhoff, Kelly Gatewood, Dylan Martin and one great-grandson, Brylan Louhoff. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.