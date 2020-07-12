NOVEMBER 21, 1928 - JULY 10, 2020 Dorothy Tibbles Martin "Dot" (age 91) peacefully took her first breath in heaven at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10th. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 21, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Anna Tibbles. She was a woman of faith and perseverance. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her life was filled to overflowing with friends, family and ministry to her church, the handicapped and anyone who needed a hand up. Dot started an organization in the early 80's called "Spinning Reels," which gave the opportunity to special needs adults to learn and perform square dance routines in the community. She truly had a servant's heart. She loved quilting, baking wonderful desserts and bird watching. She is survived by her four children, Eric Martin, Greensboro, Kathy (Don) Capps, Stephens City VA, Curt (Carol) Martin, Wilmington, NC, Pam (John) Mathews, Summerfield, NC and her grandchildren, Hannah (Eugene) Marais, Zack Martin, Anthony (Nicole) Riccio, Jacob (Rebecca) Martin, Josiah Capps, Austin Riccio, Blake Martin and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation and Memorial service will be at Charity Baptist Church, 4070 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 2:00 pm. A private graveside service will follow at Westminster Gardens (family only). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UMAR 5350 77 Center Drive, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28217 which exists to promote independence and growth for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
