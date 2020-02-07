JUNE 19, 1936 - JANUARY 31, 2020 James Edward Marshall, Sr., 83, of Broad Ridge Court, Brown Summit, NC, transitioned into eternal life on Friday, January 31, 2020. James was born on June 19, 1936 in Tyrone, PA. He was the fourth of eight children born to the late Joseph Marshall, Sr. and Elizabeth (Robinson) Marshall. James was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1959. James was a devoted and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Steelton, PA for over 40 years before moving to North Carolina and joining Oak Ridge First Baptist Church. His church service over the years included member of the deacon board, usher board, taught Sunday School, men's Bible class, superintendent of Sunday School, and drummer for the church choir. James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erma, his children, Heidi (Leroy) Marshall-Butler, Nicole Marshall and James Marshall, Jr. (Camilla), all of Maryland; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Myrtle Dobson of Steelton, PA, brothers Thomas Marshall of Fishing Creek, PA, and John Marshall (Isabel) of Omaha, NE, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. James is preceded in death by siblings Rose Marie Marshall, Joseph Marshall, Jr., Mildred Crawley (William), and Florence Parker (Richard). His life will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday February 8, 2020 in the sanctuary of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church, 2445 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
