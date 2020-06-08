APRIL 11, 1926 - JUNE 6, 2020 Colfax Mr. Barney G. Marshall, Sr. died peacefully June 6, 2020 at 94 years of age, he was surrounded by his loving family. Barney was born April 11, 1926 to the late Glenn R. Marshall and Maryl Marshall. He was an avid gardener and loved to share with everyone. He lived a long full life in the Colfax community. He was a WWII veteran. He was a charter member of the Colfax Fire Department and retired from Western Electric in 1988. He was a beloved man to all he interacted with in so many ways. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reavis "Pete" and Dan Marshall. Surviving are; his loving wife, Mary of almost 72 years, one son, "BG" and wife Fran, one brother, Terry and wife Linda, and many special nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 Bunker Hill Rd Colfax, NC 27235. Online condolences may be made to the Marshall family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com Hayworth-Miller 141 Smith Edwards Rd.

