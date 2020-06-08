APRIL 11, 1926 - JUNE 6, 2020 Colfax Mr. Barney G. Marshall, Sr. died peacefully June 6, 2020 at 94 years of age, he was surrounded by his loving family. Barney was born April 11, 1926 to the late Glenn R. Marshall and Maryl Marshall. He was an avid gardener and loved to share with everyone. He lived a long full life in the Colfax community. He was a WWII veteran. He was a charter member of the Colfax Fire Department and retired from Western Electric in 1988. He was a beloved man to all he interacted with in so many ways. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Reavis "Pete" and Dan Marshall. Surviving are; his loving wife, Mary of almost 72 years, one son, "BG" and wife Fran, one brother, Terry and wife Linda, and many special nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 Bunker Hill Rd Colfax, NC 27235. Online condolences may be made to the Marshall family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com Hayworth-Miller 141 Smith Edwards Rd.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.