REIDSVILLE Reid King Marsh Sr., 97, a faithful Marine, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro with Rev. Charles Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Reid was born in Surry County to the late Andrew Merlin Marsh and Sarah LaMecia Key Marsh. After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, he worked for United Dairy for 28 years and opened Reid's House on November 12, 1968. He also has been deeply involved in the Reidsville community, serving as a past president of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Dorothy Marsh, and siblings, Aubrey Marsh, Alton Marsh, Myrtle Nichols, Paul Marsh, Nellie Wilson and Vivian Nance Miller. He is survived by his sons, Clinton D. Marsh and Reid K. Marsh Jr. (Carolann); grandchildren, Kristina "Tina" Marsh and Terri M. Church (Kenny); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Carson Church; special friend Audrey Cox; as well as a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
